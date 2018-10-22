Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN31 PAK-IMRAN-CPECImran to seek 'significant shift' in China's CPEC projects in Pak: reportIslamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan would tell the Chinese leadership that his government wants a "significant shift" in the infrastructure projects under the controversy-hit China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the country, according to a media report on Monday. (PTI)FGN29 PAK-IMRAN-LD KASHMIRImran Khan calls for dialogue to resolve Kashmir issueIslamabad: India should move to resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday. By Sajjad HussainFGN23 UN-CLIMATEFUND-LD INDIAIndia's coastal communities to get USD 43 million to boost climate resilienceManama: A UN-backed fund has approved USD 43.4 million for enhancing climate resilience for millions of people living in India's coastal communities in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha as part of its efforts to combat extreme impacts of climate change. (PTI)FGN20 PAK-MULLA BARADARPak releases Afghan Taliban's former deputy chief Mullah Baradar: ReportIslamabad: Pakistan has released Afghan Taliban's former deputy chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on the intervention of Qatar, a move which could facilitate the peace process in the war-ravaged country, according to a media report on Monday. (PTI)FGN21 CHINA-LD BRAHMAPUTRA No flood threat now in Arunachal, Assam: China on formation of artificial lake in BrahmaputraBeijing: China on Monday said the flood situation in Yarlung Tsangpo river has "returned to normal" after it posed a threat to India's northeastern states following the formation of an artificial lake created by a landslide in Tibet. By K J M VermaFGN24 MYANMAR-GOKHALEForeign Secretary Gokhale meets Myanmar's State Counsellor Suu KyiNay Pyi Taw: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Monday called on Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi here and discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation as well as topics of common interest, including developments in the strife-torn Rakhine state. (PTI)FGN28 PAK-IMRAN-VISITSImran to visit Saudi Arabia, Malaysia & China to seek aid to avoid tough bailout from IMFIslamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit three 'friendly countries' - Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and China - where he is likely to seek monetary help of up to USD 13 billion for his cash-strapped government, a media report said on Monday. (PTI)FGN15 PAK-SHARIFMy family migrated from India for its love for Pakistan: Sharif tells courtLahore: Deposed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday told a court here that he is not a traitor as his family migrated from India for its love for Pakistan. By M Zulqernain MRJMRJ