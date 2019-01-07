Fonterra Future Dairy appoints Ishmeet Singh as CEO

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Future Consumer's dairy joint venture Fonterra Future Dairy Partners Monday announced appointment of Ishmeet Singh as its chief executive officer. "Singh joins the business to deliver its ambition to bring high-value and innovative dairy products to Indian consumers," the company said in a statement. Through Fonterra Future Dairy, we have a huge opportunity to challenge and change the market, combining Fonterra's global dairy innovation, manufacturing and nutrition expertise with Future Group's leadership in retail and distribution expertise and infrastructure, said Singh. Prior to joining Fonterra Future Dairy, Singh worked with companies such as Mattel, Vodafone, Hindustan Unilever and Coca-Cola. Most recently, he led business at toy manufacturer Mattel as its country manager for India and the SAARC region. New Zealand-based dairy exports firm Fonterra entered the Indian market in August last year through a 50:50 joint venture with Kishore Biyani-led Future Group. The JV, Fonterra Future Dairy Partners, expects to launch its first product by mid of this year and will also look at having a direct-to-home subscription model, besides institutional opportunities. PTI SVK HRS