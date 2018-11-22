Food adulterers in Maharashtra to face life sentence

(Eds: Updating with passage of bill in Assembly) Mumbai, Nov 22 (PTI) The Maharashtra government Thursday said it would make food adulteration a non-bailable and cognisable offence in the state punishable with life imprisonment.While the state Legislative Assembly passed the billmaking necessary amendments for this, it was yet to be cleared by the Legislative Council.Food and Civil Supplies Minister Girish Bapat informedthe Legislative Council earlier in the day the governmentwould amend the existing law to provide for life imprisonment to offenders.Prevention of Food Adulteration (MaharashtraAmendment) Act will be tabled in the House during the current winter session, he had said.Responding to a calling-attention notice by Congress'Bhai Jagtap, the minister said the government was aware of the consequences of food adulteration and is committed to stop it.Jagtap said milk processing companies collect milkfrom farmers but it turns "poisonous" by the time it reachesconsumers."Substances like detergent powder, urea, skimmed milkpowder, caustic soda, glucose, refined oil, salt and starchare mixed in milk to preserve it, thereby endangering thelives of people who consume it," he said.People cannot detect adulteration easily and despitesurprise checks by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA),such malpractices continue unabated, he said.Later in the day, the Assembly passed the bill by avoice vote amid din by opposition members on Maratha andDhangar quota issue.It amended sections 272 to 276 of the Indian PenalCode and the first schedule of the Criminal Procedure Code.The bill said that adulteration of milk and other foodproducts as well as medicines is a serious threat to people'shealth. Until now, the offences are punishable withimprisonment up to six months or fine which may extend to Rs one thousand or both, it said.As the offences were non-cognisable and bailable, thepolice, food safety officers and drug inspectors could notarrest the accused easily which affected probe, it said,explaining the rationale behind the amendment.Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have passedsimilar legislations.The bill is yet to be tabled before the LegislativeCouncil. PTI MM NP VT MR KRK TIRTIR