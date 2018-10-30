Food Park to be developed around Rohtang tunnel in HP: CM

Shimla, Oct 30 (PTI) Food park and parking facilities will be developed on both the sides of the Rohtang tunnel in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district to facilitate the tourists as well as local people, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said. Presiding over the review meeting of Tourism and Civil Aviation Department here Tuesday, the CM said that the state government is committed to establish maximum number of ropeways in the state for the convenience of tourists. The construction has been expedited for Dharamshala-Mcleodganj ropeway coming up at a cost of Rs 150 crore and it will be completed by May next year, he added. PTI DJI SHWSHW