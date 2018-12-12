Food tampering incident: Zomato to introduce tamper-proof tapes

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Online food ordering firm Zomato has said it will introduce tamper-proof tapes for its packets and take other measures after a video showing its delivery partner in Madurai eating food from ordered boxes for customers went viral.In a statement, Zomato said the video was shot in Madurai and the person in the video is a delivery partner on its fleet."In our commitment towards mitigating any possibility of tampering with food, Zomato will soon introduce tamper-proof tapes, and other precautionary measures to ensure we safeguard against any chances of tampering of food," it added.The company has a zero-tolerance policy for tampering of food, Zomato said.It also said the incident is highly unusual and a rare case and the person concerned has been taken off its platform."This incident only makes our commitment to fleet training, scheduling and process even stronger. We stand behind our extensive fleet who do the right thing across many hours of the day," the statement said. PTI AKT HRS AKT ANUANU