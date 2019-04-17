Foodhall Partners with Scootsy: An On-demand Delivery Platform

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)Foodhall, the premium lifestyle and food superstore by Future Group, has entered into a strategic partnership with Scootsy, a premium hyperlocal delivery platform. As part of this partnership, Foodhall products will be available on the Scootsy app for delivery and customers can enjoy a wide assortment of products from the luxury of their homes. This partnership will extend to all Foodhall products available for delivery and will initially be launched in Mumbai in April 2019 with Delhi and Bangalore to follow later in the year.Commenting on the partnership, Sumesh Rahavendra CEO at Scootsy said, We are very excited to bring Indias top gourmet store to our exclusive customers across Mumbai. Whether its avocadoes, organic quinoa or over 150 varieties of cheese, our customers can now get their favoriteFoodhall products delivered in under 90 minutes. AvniBiyani Concept Head at Foodhall said, Scootsy is a company that is known for its premium and reliable delivery service. This partnership will enable Foodhall to further reach out to many more food lovers and ensure a greater customer convenience by delivering their favourite gourmet food right at their door step with just a click. Foodhalls partnership with Scootsy is a step towards increasing the feasibility and accessibility of gourmet food for customers. The premium food store launched its 3rd store in Mumbai within the Vama Departmental Store on Peddar Road. Spread across 8,300 sq. ft., this sprawling store adds a unique gourmet experience to an otherwise busy arterial neighborhood. Foodhall currently has three stores in Mumbai: Palladium, Linking Road and Vama in addition to stores in Delhi and Bangalore. About FoodhallFoodhall, a premium lifestyle food superstore by Future Group is a gastronomical delight. The answer to every gourmands love for global cuisine, Foodhalls exhaustive range of offerings, right from daily essentials to exotic foods, and premium fresh and packaged foods in international and Indian cuisine is every foodies dream come true. Launched in May 2011, Foodhall is a one-stop premium destination for well-travelled urban consumers who have a deep appreciation for the nuances of gourmet cooking. With superstores in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi NCR, Foodhall offers a homegrown range of products handcrafted by the in-house chefs of Foodhall, including flavoured butters, moist cakes, cookies, biscottis, Middle Eastern sweets, exotic jams, flavoured nuts, granola bars and more. Furthermore, Foodhall has a range of specialty brands for niche products - from an ARQA spice station to The House of Tea (THT) that retails premium varieties of tea and Foodhall Specials. Not just that, Essentials by Foodhall offers a premium range of pantry staples including pulses, rice, cereals and specialty flours such as Almond Flour, Hazelnut Flour, and Quinoa Flour. For people who love sharing their love for food, Foodhall offers customised services - Blue Ribbon Gifting by Foodhall and Party Chef Menu. Blue Ribbon Gifting by Foodhall offers customized hampers for corporate gifting, housewarming parties, birthdays, weddings, baby showers and other special occasions. Being the ultimate party host is easy with Foodhalls Party Chef Menu that makes hosting a hassle-free affair. Choose from a wide variety of dips, canaps, pts and platters and kick back and enjoy mingling with your guests as Foodhall takes care of the rest. About ScootsyPart of Bundl Technology, Scootsy is a hyperlocal food delivery platform that provides a curated selection of restaurants, bakeries, gourmet stores and food experiences. Scootsy brings exclusive brands such as Royal China, Nara Thai, Sequel and ROYCE' to your doorstep. The unique interface allows customers to discover new and trending products. Scootsy answers late-night cravings by delivering till 3am, comes to the rescue for last minute party or gifting needs and even gets restaurants from South Mumbai to Bandra or vice versa. The Scootsy platform is accessible through iOS and Android mobile applications, the Scootsy website and a dedicated call center. Image: The new Foodhall store at Vama, Peddar Road in Mumbai PWRPWR