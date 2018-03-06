Foodpanda appoints Gautam Balijepalli as head of strategy

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Online food ordering and delivery platform Foodpanda India today said it has appointed Gautam Balijepalli as head of strategy to strengthen the leadership team. Balijepalli was earlier a venture capital investor at Ojas Ventures where he invested in a number of companies and helped them scale through active Board-level involvement, Foodpanda said in a statement.

Foodpanda India CEO Pranay Jivrajka said: "With Gautam coming on board, we intend to bring pertinent changes in our strategic direction and create the right intervention points for the industry to innovate and grow." Balijepallis professional experience and industry knowledge will be great sources of insights for the goals the company has set out to achieve for restaurant partners, delivery riders and consumers, he added. An alumnus of IIT Chennai and London Business School, Balijepalli joins the team with a strong entrepreneurial background having co-founded CartPerk Technologies, Foodpanda India said. Foodpanda India has menus from over 20,000 restaurants across more than 150 cities in India available on its app and website. PTI AKT SBT