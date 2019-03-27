For global and regional peace, India should be strong: PM to Mission Shakti scientists

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The forces which work for peace and goodwill must remain ever-powerful to achieve it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday. Soon after his address to the nation earlier in the day to announce a successful anti-satellite missile test, he interacted with scientists involved in 'Mission Shakti' via video conference, a statement from the prime minister's office said. He told the scientists that the successful test firing of anti-satellite missile is in line with the government's 'Make in India' initiative and the scientists involved in the project have proved that India can achieve any goal. "The prime minister said that India follows the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - the world is one family. He, however, also emphasised that the forces which work for peace and goodwill must remain ever-powerful for the achievement of peace," the statement read. Congratulating the scientists on their success, the PM said the entire nation is proud of the scientists for achieving what they had set out to accomplish. "The prime minister asserted that for global peace and regional peace, India should be capable and strong," the statement said.The scientists thanked the PM for giving them this opportunity to prove themselves, it said. PTI NAB RT