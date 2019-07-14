For me, story is above my character: Ayushmann

Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) Ayushmann Khurrana says for him more than his character, the story of a film and the message it leaves behind, is a bigger priority.The 34-year-old actor said he does not mind playing an immoral character if the plot does justice with the fate of the part. "I would love to do a variety of scripts and characters. If the story resonates with me, I would definitely do a character which is not moral. "But at the same time, it has to be a message in the end, against a character or maybe whatever that character needs to learn eventually. For me the story matters above my character. I am obsessed with good stories," Ayushmann told PTI.The actor, who has made a mark for himself courtesy his unique choice of films, believes every performer has "different aspirations". "It also really depends on what your priorities are. Some scripts are to prove your acting abilities, some scripts are there to have a certain social responsibility and as I said everyone has different aspirations in life, so, being progressive and regressive is a very subjective thing," he added.Ayushmann has struck a chord with the audience, but the actor said there is no formula to maintain the connect. "Anybody can go wrong. Whatever is relevant right now may be irrelevant five years from now. Our industry is ever-changing and our society is ever-evolving so I cannot be cocky and pompous enough to say that I have a great script sense. I hope my gut supports me in future as well," he said.His latest "Article 15" has turned out to be the second-biggest opener of his career after "Badhaai Ho!" and the actor is elated with the overwhelming response from both the audience and critics. The Anubhav Sinha-directed film, which released on June 28, has earned over Rs 70 crore worldwide. "Commercial success is really important but at the same time, it has to be a mix of both critical and commercial acclaim. Credibility is the key for any artiste." Ayushmann will be seen next in "Dream Girl" and "Bala" - releasing this year while his other film "Gulabo Sitabo" with Shoojit Sircar will come out next year. PTI KKP SHD RDS SHDSHD