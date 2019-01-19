For million problems in India, there are billion solutions: PM

Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said films and society are reflection of each other and like cinema, India too is changing with times. The prime minister was speaking at the inauguration of the National Museum of Indian Cinema here."The country is changing and finding its own solutions. If there are a million problems, there are also a billion solutions," the PM said. "Films have an important role in India's soft power," Modi said, while narrating how he was struck by popularity of Indian films overseas when he met and interacted with the leaders of foreign countries.He assured the film industry that effective steps are being taken to curb piracy and "camcording"."A single-window system for obtaining permissions for film shoots and related matters are on the anvil," he said.Like the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, there could be a global film summit in India, the prime minister suggested."Films also play a big role in the growth of the tourism sector, which gives employment to even the poorest people, even 'chaiwala' makes money when tourism grows," he said. PTI KKP MM NSK VT KRK SHDSHD