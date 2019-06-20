Force corrupt employees to take VRS: UP CM directs officials

Lucknow, Jun 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday directed officials to crack the whip on corrupt employees and give them voluntary retirement.Reviewing the work of the Secretariat Administration Department at Lok Bhavan here as part of his government's renewed effort to weed out corruption from the bureaucracy and ensure speedy development and effective implementation of welfare measures, Adityanath said there is no place for such officials and staff in the government, an official release said.Adityanath directed officers to prepare a list of corrupt employees and suggested they should be forced to take voluntary retirement, it said.He asked the officials to take firm action against the corrupt employees, stop their promotion process and give them voluntary retirement.He underlined the need to speed up the work of e-office system and directed officials to take appropriate actions on issues related to promotion, filing up the vacancies and retirement of the employees.Soon, a biometric system will be started in the secretariat, the chief minister said.Besides, IGRS monitoring system should also be strengthened, so that the complainant could be satisfied by the government. This will help bring in transparency and creating a positive image of the government in the eyes of people, he added. PTI NAV SMI ZMN