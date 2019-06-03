Ford Honors Nexteer Automotive at 21st Annual World Excellence Awards

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Nexteer Automotive honored by Ford Motor Company with a Silver Level Manufacturing World Excellence Award Ford's World Excellence Awards honor companies that exceed expectations and achieve the highest levels of excellence in quality, cost, performance and delivery DEARBORN, Mich., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive earned recognition as a top-performing global supplier at the 21st annual Ford World Excellence Awards. Nexteer's Suzhou, China facility was presented with a 2018 Silver Level Manufacturing Award for Electric Power Steering (EPS) Production by Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product development and purchasing officer, and Linda Cash, Ford vice president, quality and new model programs. Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190603/2484740-1 "2019 marks Nexteer's second consecutive year for achieving a Ford World Excellence Award. The back-to-back recognition of Nexteer demonstrates our on-going commitment to be a partner of choice - delivering quality, technology and manufacturing of safety-critical motion control solutions for global OEMs," said Mike Richardson, president and executive board director, Nexteer Automotive. "We appreciate this recognition from our valued customer and look forward to continuing our strong collaboration in advanced steering and driveline technologies for Ford - that in turn delivers safety, fuel efficiency and performance to Ford drivers around the world." "Ford's annual World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers for their contributions to our success," said Thai-Tang. "Suppliers like Nexteer play an instrumental role in helping us achieve our vision of being the most trusted mobility company." Honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in 10 categories, including: Gold and silver for supplier manufacturing sites demonstrating superior quality, delivery and cost performance throughout the year Quality, sustainability, safe and smart categories for suppliers that demonstrate leadership in Ford's primary brand pillars Aligned business framework for suppliers that most exemplify the framework's principles, with an emphasis on quality, value and innovation Special recognition for suppliers that delivered results exceeding expectations Diverse supplier of the year and supplier diversity development corporation of the year to honor suppliers that excel in integrating diversity into their organization and business process ABOUT NEXTEER Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving enabling technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has 26 manufacturing plants, three technical centers and 14 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, PSA Group, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com PWRPWR