Ford India launches 2019 edition of Figo, prices start at Rs 5.15 lakh

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Ford India Friday launched the 2019 edition of its hatchback Figo with a starting price of Rs 5.15 lakh, reducing prices by up to Rs 73,700 depending upon the variant. The new Figo has been comprehensively redesigned with more than 1,200 new parts with an array of safety technologies and a new engine promising more power, Ford India said in a statement. It will be available in a simplified line-up of three variants across two fuel options -- petrol and diesel. It has introduced a new top-of-the-line Figo Blu which will feature premium alloys and bigger 15-inch tyres along with added features such as ran sensing wipers, automatic headlamps and electrochromic inside rear view mirror (IRVM), the company further said. The petrol variant is available in 1.2 litre and 1.5 litre engine options with a starting price of Rs 5.15 lakh and going up to Rs 8.09 lakh for the top-end automatic transmission variant. The reduction in prices of the petrol option ranges from Rs 19,000 to Rs 67,600. Ford India further said diesel option of the new Figo will be available at a price range of Rs 5.95 lakh to Rs 7.74 lakh. The reduction in prices across diesel variants ranges from Rs 25,400 to Rs 73,700. The 2019 Figo is also equipped with safety features like anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic brake-force distribution (EBD). The Ford Figo competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki's Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 and Tata Tiago in the compact hatchback segment. PTI RKL SHW HRS