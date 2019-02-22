Ford India launches updated 2019 edition of SUV Endeavour

New Delhi Feb 22 (PTI) Ford India Friday launched updated, 2019, edition of its premium SUV Endeavour with price starting at Rs 28.19 lakh. With this version, the company has introduced six-speed manual transmission mated with the 2.2 litre diesel engine, Ford India said in a statement. A total of three options with 2.2 litre and 3.2 litre diesel engines, and six-speed automatic transmission, will now be available for the Endeavour model with price going up to Rs 33.31 lakh, it added. Ford India President and Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra said the new version takes forward the legacy of Endeavour, enabling customers to take on adventures and conquer tough terrains with ease while delivering on its value proposition. The updated Endeavour has new design 18-inch alloy wheels along with eight-way power adjustable driver and front passenger seat for superior comfort, the company said. PTI RKL ANSANS