Ford introduces CNG option for Aspire

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Automaker Ford India Friday announced the availability of CNG option for its compact sedan Aspire. The company is offering the CNG fitment in two petrol trims of the model. The Aspire Ambiente variant is priced at Rs 6.27 lakh, while the Trend Plus trim is tagged at Rs 7.12 lakh (ex-showroom). "With maintenance cost as low as just 46 paise per km, the new Aspire CNG will offer great peace of mind to customers without compromising on performance, safety or space," Ford India Executive Director (Marketing, Sales & Service) Vinay Raina said in a statement. The CNG kit on the compact sedan would be installed at the company's dealerships by trained professionals. Ford India rolls out the model from its Sanand plant in Gujarat.