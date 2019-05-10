Ford launches Aspire Blu, price starts at Rs 7.40 lakh

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Automaker Ford India Friday said it has launched a new variant of compact sedan Aspire, with price starting at Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Available in the manual transmission of Titanium variant, the petrol Aspire Blu is priced at Rs 7.40 lakh, while the diesel trim is tagged at Rs 8.20 lakh, the company said in a statement. "The Ford Aspire Blu edition celebrates the spirit of style, power and performance," Ford India Executive Director, Marketing, Sales and Service Vinay Raina said. The model comes with a five-year warranty on offer, delivering complete peace-of-mind to consumers, he added. PTI MSS RUJ RVKRVK