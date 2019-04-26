Ford says US opened criminal probe over vehicle emissions

New York, Apr 26 (AFP) US authorities have opened a criminal probe into Ford's US emissions certification process, the automaker said Friday.Ford in February 2019 "voluntarily disclosed" to US and California regulators a "potential concern" with the program to certify the amount of pollutants emitted by its vehicles."Subsequently, the US Department of Justice opened a criminal investigation into the matter," the automaker said in a securities filing, stressing that is it did not involve "defeat devices" used by German automaker Volkswagen. (AFP) SCYSCY