/R Guwahati, Mar 26 (PTI) About 200 cartons of foreign cigarettes valued at over Rs 1 crore were seized by the customs department here on Tuesday, sources said. The cigarettes were recovered from the godown of a cargo company at Ahom Gaon area of the city. The cigarette cartons were in kept in sacks in the godown. Investigations are on, the sources added. PTI ESBHMB