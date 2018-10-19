Foreign fund sells Indiabulls Housing Fin shares worth Rs 171 cr

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) A foreign fund Friday sold 25 lakh shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance for over Rs 171 crore through an open market transaction.According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, William Blair Emerging Markets Growth Fund offloaded 24.80 lakh shares, amounting to 0.58 per cent stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance.The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 691.84, valuing the transaction at Rs 171.56 crore, the data showed.The buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.Indiabulls Housing Finance settled for the day on the NSE at Rs 659.05, down 16.43 per cent from the previous close. PTI VRN VRN BALBAL