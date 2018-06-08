Foreign investor sells PVR shares worth Rs 75 cr

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Foreign investor Baron Emerging Markets Fund today sold 5.67 lakh shares of leading multiplex operator PVR for over Rs 75 crore, through open market transactions.

According to the block deal data available with the leading exchange BSE, Baron disposed of 5.67 lakh shares or 1.21 per cent stake in PVR.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 1,332.15, valuing the transaction at Rs 75.53 crore.

Latest shareholding data with the BSE showed that Baron held 7.35 lakh shares or 1.57 per cent stake in PVR, as of April 13, 2018.

Among the buyers of the shares were DB International (Asia), TT Asia-Pacific Equity Fund, TT Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Jana Emerging Markets Share Trust and Lockheed Martin Corporation Master Retirement Fund.

Shares of PVR settled for the day on the BSE at Rs 1,408.95, up 6.02 per cent from the previous close. PTI VRN VRN BAL BAL