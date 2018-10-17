Foreign investors sell stake worth Rs 109 cr in tableware firm La Opala

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Foreign investors Wednesday sold over 4 per cent stake in tableware company La Opala RG for Rs 109 crore through open market transactions. The investors are ABG Capital, LTR Focus fund and Steadview Capital Mauritius Ltd. According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, the investors disposed of 48.62 lakh shares amounting to 4.38 per cent stake in La Opala RG. While ABG ofloaded 8.20 lakh shares, LTR and Steadview disposed off 6.04 lakh and 34.38 lakh shares, respectively. The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 225, valuing the transaction at Rs 109.39 crore, the data showed. DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund and UTI Mutual Fund were among the buyers of the shares. DSP bought 22.72 lakh shares for a total of Rs 51.11 lakh and UTI purchased 15.50 lakh shares for Rs 34.87 lakh. Both the entities picked up the shares at a price of Rs 225 apiece. La Opala RG ended flat on the BSE at Rs 215.25. PTI VRN SHWSHW