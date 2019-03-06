Foreign Minister of Kenya meets Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Foreign Minister of Kenya Monica K Juma Wednesday met her Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj here to sustain momentum of high-level exchanges, officials said.The Ministry of External Affairs tweeted a picture of the meeting between the two leaders."Jambo! Karibu! Sustaining momentum of high-level exchanges," the ministry said in a tweet."EAM @SushmaSwaraj welcomes the Foreign Minister of #Kenya Amb. Monica K Juma to India for Joint Commission Meeting. Kenya is a maritime neighbour & a close friend from Africa. We attach importance to this relationship," the ministry spokesperson wrote on the micro-blogging site. PTI KND SOMSOM