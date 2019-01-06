Foreign ministers of Australia, Japan to arrive in India Monday

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Foreign ministers of Japan and Australia will arrive here Monday on bilateral visits with an aim to boost ties with India in diverse sectors. External Affairs Minster Sushma Swaraj will hold talks with her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on Monday evening, while her meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne will take place on Tuesday, officials said. Both Kono and Payne will depart on Wednesday, they said. The Australian Foreign Minister is also scheduled to attend the Raisina Dialogue, India's annual flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics. Payne will also meet Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The officials said ways to further deepen ties in areas of trade, investment and energy are likely to be explored during Swaraj's meetings with the two foreign ministers. PTI MPB SMN