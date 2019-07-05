Foreign Secretary pays two-day visit to Bhutan

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale paid a two-day visit to Bhutan from Thursday during which he met top leaders of the country and discussed ways to further deepen bilateral ties.The Foreign Secretary had an audience with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and called on Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji, the External Affairs Ministry said.Gokhale is understood to have discussed with Bhutanese leaders Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to the country next month."The visit was an occasion for both countries to discuss all aspects of bilateral relations and to explore avenues for further strengthening and expanding the multifaceted India-Bhutan ties," it said.The MEA said Gokhale's visit was in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.Modi is expected to visit Bhutan next month to further deepen the already close relationship between the two countries.Bhutan has been a strategic ally of India and bilateral ties between the two countries are on an upswing in the last few years.The aim of the visit will be to further expand cooperation between the two countries, sources said.External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the Himalayan nation last month in his first overseas trip after assuming charge of the ministry.During his two-day visit, Jaishankar met top Bhutanese leadership, including Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, and discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties with emphasis on cooperation in the hydropower sector.Bhutan was the first country Modi had visited after assuming charge of the top office in 2014. PTI MPB MPB SOMSOM