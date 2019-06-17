Foreigner arrested for using cloned debit card

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) A Nigerian national was arrested from Greater Noida for allegedly using a cloned debit card for purchasing 450 kilogram of ghee, police said Monday.The accused has been identified as 45-year-old Shoxy Aby, they said.According to a senior police officer, they received a complaint on Friday wherein it was alleged that two foreigners came to Patanjali Mega Store in Taimur Nagar here and asked for 450 kg ghee worth Rs 2.25 lakh. The accused made a payment of Rs 2 lakh through a card. The complainant had doubt on the authenticity of the transaction and when he asked about the card details, they both ran away, police said. During investigation, it was revealed that the transaction of Rs 2.25 lakh was made through one USA bank card, police said. "Thereafter, police gathered all the information about the accused persons and arrested Aby from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, they said, adding that he earlier identified himself name as Philips," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said. During interrogation, Aby disclosed that the recovered card was cloned which was handed over top him by his friend to swipe at the store and procure the goods, he said. Aby also said that he, along with his friend, made plan to purchase ghee through cloned cards and sell in Nigeria at higher prices, the DCP said. One cloned card was recovered from his possession and the bank has freezed Rs 2.25 lakh the accused spent using the card, they added. PTI NITCK