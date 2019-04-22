Foreigner held with satellite phone at Jaipur airport

Jaipur, Apr 22 (PTI) An Australian citizen was arrested after he was allegedly found carrying a satellite phone at Jaipur airport on Monday, police said.The satellite phone was recovered from the possession of Corbett during checking before boarding a Delhi-bound flight, DCP (East) Rahul Jain said. He could not furnish documents and permission for carrying the satellite phone. He is being interrogated, the DCP added. PTI SDA DVDV