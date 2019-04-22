scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Foreigner held with satellite phone at Jaipur airport

Jaipur, Apr 22 (PTI) An Australian citizen was arrested after he was allegedly found carrying a satellite phone at Jaipur airport on Monday, police said.The satellite phone was recovered from the possession of Corbett during checking before boarding a Delhi-bound flight, DCP (East) Rahul Jain said. He could not furnish documents and permission for carrying the satellite phone. He is being interrogated, the DCP added. PTI SDA DVDV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos