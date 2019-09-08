Forensic Science Lab in Rohini gets NABL accreditation

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini has got NABL accreditation, it said.In India, accreditation of laboratory is done by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), an autonomous body under the aegis of Department of Science and Technology.Laboratory accreditation enhances customer confidence in accepting testing/calibration reports issued by accredited laboratories, said Deepa Verma, director of FSL in a statement.R.K. Solanki, lead assessor of NABL team, along with highly knowledgeable assessors from Central Forensic, State Laboratories and Universities, appreciated the infrastructure and procedure which is being followed in the laboratory, the FSL said. PTI SLB ABHABH