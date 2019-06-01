scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Forest fires trigger mine blasts along LoC in J-K's Poonch district

Jammu, Jun 1 (PTI) Forest fires have triggered a chain of explosions in anti-personnel mines along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said Saturday.No loss of life was reported in the incident, they said.The fire broke out in Mankote and Balakote forward areas along the LoC and spread to large areas Friday night, following which several mines exploded, they said.The explosions caused panic among residents of the border area. The forest department officials, the Army and locals brought the fire under control, the officials said. PTI AB DPBDPB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos