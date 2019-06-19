Forest guard caught red-handed while accepting bribe in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 19 (PTI) A forest guard was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, an official said. The accused, Raugram, had allegedly demanded a monthly convenience fee of Rs 11,000 from a tractor-trolley owner, Bhanwarlal Lohar, for allowing him to run his business in Pindwara area, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) DIG Sawai Singh said. Lohar had agreed to pay Rs 5,000 on Wednesday and the rest amount on a later date, he said. After verification of the complaint against Rugaram, a trap was laid and he was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, Singh said. A case was registered against the forest guard under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official added. PTI AG AD SNESNE