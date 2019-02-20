Forest officers directed to undertake field visits in J-K

Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration directed on Wednesday the forest department to conduct frequent field visits especially in the remote places to review the functioning of its subordinate units and resolve people's issues."All conservator of forests should be required to conduct regular visits to the field to inspect the activities taken up and to review the performance of their subordinate staff, besides meeting the people to resolve their issues relating to the department," K Vijay Kumar, the advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik, said.Kumar asked officers to visit field areas to get the real ground report."If the senior officers spend their time touring the forest areas under their jurisdiction, it gives a strong message to their subordinates to perform well and achieve the given targets," he said.He also directed the officers to work out the plan of plantation drive, anti-encroachment drive and forest fire preparations especially in Jammu division and submit the same to their senior office. PTI TAS AB DPB