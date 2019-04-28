Forest watcher dies in elephant attack

Palakkad, Apr 27 (PTI) A 58-year-old forest watcher was killed and two others were injured when an elephant attacked them Saturday, officials said. The incident took place when the forest officials were trying to chase away two elephants which had strayed into human habitation. The deceased was identified as Mohanan, a native of Kanjikode. "The elephants wandered into the human settlement near Walayar. Vishwanathan (33), a resident of Chenkal adivasi colony, and Sasi (36), a native of Kannod Valladi, were injured," the officials said. According to official reports, in last one-and-a-half years, a total of nine people were killed and 19 others injured in elephant attacks in the area. PTI Corr RRT SNESNE