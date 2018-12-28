Forest Whitaker files for divorce from Keisha Nash after 22 years of marriage

Los Angeles, Dec 28 (PTI) Veteran actor Forest Whitaker has filed for divorce from his wife Keisha Nash Whitaker after 22 years of marriage.According to court documents obtained by People magazine, the 57-year-old actor cited irreconcilable differences in his petition for divorce which he filed on Thursday.He also expressed his desire to not pay spousal support and for each party to separately handle their own legal fees. Whitaker and Nash, 46, met while starring as onscreen lovers in the 1994 flim "Blown Away". They tied the knot two years later in a ceremony in Montego Bay, Jamaica, and welcomed two daughters together, Sonnet, 22, and True, 20. Whitaker is also dad to son Ocean, 28, from a previous marriage, while Nash has a 27-year-old daughter, Autumn, from a former relationship. The Blast first reported the news. PTI SHDSHD