Forever 21, a Los Angeles Brand Launches its 4th Store in Delhi-NCR with Bollywood Heart-throb Ishaan Khatter

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Popular bloggers, Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh indulged in a fun shopping session Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Forever 21, the most loved international fast fashion destination from Los Angeles, California, and part of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. launched its 4th store in Delhi-NCR. The sprawling new store is spread across 6000+ sq. ft. of retail space and is located in the heart of the city at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj. Amidst a lot of pomp and show, Bollywood sensation Ishaan Khatter along with Rahul Jhamb, India Brand Head, Forever 21 inaugurated the store. The spectacular launch event also witnessed digital divas, Kusha Kapila andDolly Singh indulging in a fun shopping session with Delhi's top bloggers and enthusiastic shopaholics. Speaking at the launch, Rahul Jhamb, Business Head, Forever 21 said, We are excited to launch our 4th store in the fashion capital. North is an important market for us and we are delighted with the over-whelming response we have received so far. Our brand new store houses the latest Autumn Winter 2018 collection which is uber-trendy and will live up to the brand promise of Forever 21, to make the Gen. Z and millennials of Delhi super-gorgeous! The store houses the Autumn Winter 18 collection which sets the tone for a joyous and upcoming festive season. Textures and colors are the focal point of the collection, featuring key textures, prints; faux fur, velvet, plaids and shearling. The womens collection offers show-stopping styles from sequin tops, mini suede skirts, cozy shearling jackets, and more. The mens collection features pieces for day and night including crew-knit sweaters, top coats, distressed denim and trousers. To mark this years biggest celebration, Forever 21 introduced an exciting offer for its first 200 lucky customers who availed a special discount of Rs. 1000 on their purchase and 10 lucky patrons dressed in yellow and black won a fan moment in the form of a Meet and Greet with the talented actor. Thats not all, the brand also pampered its consumers with fun giveaways on every purchase and rewards for big billers of Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 10,000 for two days (27th 28th October). Store location: Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj. About Forever 21Forever 21 is a California-based fast fashion brand that entered the Indian market in 2010 and has considerably grown since then. With 20 stores in major cities in the country, it has built a strong market for itself and has already become a brand of choice for many fashion conscious women. In July 2016, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited acquired the exclusive online and offline rights to Forever 21s India network. The partnership between Forever 21 and ABFRL marks a milestone in the creation of the largest integrated branded fashion player in India, with a strong foothold in the womens wear segment, given the growing popularity of fast fashion and the young demographics of the country. Forever 21 in India offers clothes and accessories for Men, Women and Girls. With growing demand for its trendy street wear and subtle contemporary pieces, the brand launched its exclusive website (www.Forever21.com/In) for the Indian market in June 2014, and now reaches out to its customers in over 300 towns and cities of the country. About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) was formed after the consolidation of the branded apparel businesses of Aditya Birla Group comprising Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.s (ABNL) Madura Fashion division and ABNL's subsidiaries Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Limited (PFRL) and Madura Garments Lifestyle Retail Company Limited (MGLRCL) in May 2015. Post the consolidation, PFRL was renamed as Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. ABFRL is India's No 1. Fashion Lifestyle entity. It hosts India's largest fashion network with over 11,000 points of sale, which include, close to 2,500 exclusive ABFRL brand outlets in over 700+ cities and towns. Image: Ishaan Khatter at Forever 21 Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj PWRPWR