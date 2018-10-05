Forex reserves down by USD 1.26 bn to USD 400.52 bn

Mumbai, Oct 5 (PTI) The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 1.265 billion to USD 400.52 billion in the week to September 28 due to a fall in foreign currency assets, according to RBI data.In the previous week, the reserves had risen by USD 1.3 billion to USD 401.790 billion.In the reporting week, foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, declined by USD 1.169 billion to USD 376.243 billion, as per the data.Expressed in US dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of the non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.Forex reserves had touched a record high of USD 426.028 billion in the week to April 13, 2018, but have been declining since then.Gold reserves dipped by USD 70.7 million to USD 20.343 billion in the reporting week. The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declined by USD 10.4 million to USD 1.470 billion.The country's reserve position with the IMF also dipped by USD 14.6 million to USD 2.468 billion, the apex bank said. PTI HV SS ABMABM