Formal complaint against Arvinder Singh Lovely for organising rally without permission

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) A police complaint was lodged Monday against Congress' east Delhi candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely for organising a rally in the Vivek Vihar area of Shahdara without requisite permission, officials said.According to a senior police officer, the complaint was about a rally on May 1.A kalandra (formal complaint lodged in case of a non-cognisable offence) was made against Lovely on Monday.The east Delhi constituency comprises Jangpura, Okhla, Trilokpuri, Kondli, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Shahdara areas.Lovely is pitted against cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, who is contesting on a BJP ticket, and Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi Marlena.