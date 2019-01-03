scorecardresearch
Former ACD booked in corruption case in Rajouri

Jammu, Jan 3 (PTI) A former assistant commissioner development (ACD) was booked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Thursday on charges of corruption in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.The ACB registered a formal case against Noor Alam, then ACD Rajouri, on the basis of a verification into the allegations that the suspect officer, in sheer abuse of his official position, with ulterior motives as well as for pecuniary gains made illegal engagement of a large number of supporting staff (beneficiaries) under the MGNREGA, they said.He made illegal engagement of technical assistants, engineers, computer assistants, data entry operators on consolidated basis during the period 2015-18 in Rajouri district without involving selection committee in the engagement process as well as without seeking administrative approval, in utter violation of guidelines issued by the secretary rural development department, J-K, the officials said.On prima facie establishment of the allegations, a formal case has been registered against Alam and investigation is being done, they said. PTI AB KJKJ

