Former Air Chief Dhanoa meets PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Birender Singh Dhanoa, who retired as chief of the Air staff last month, on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who hailed his "rich" contribution to the Indian Air Force. "Met India's former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa (retired). He has served our nation with utmost valour, diligence and professionalism. He has made a rich contribution to our Air Force. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.Dhanoa served as the 25th IAF Chief between December 31, 2016 and September 30, 2019. PTI NAB ZMN