Former Army chief condemns Pulwama terror attack

Jammu, Feb 14 (PTI) Former Army Chief General Joginder Jaswant Singh Thursday condemned the terror attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. "When the blood of soldiers pour over this land, it makes my blood boil," said Singh, who has earlier served as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh. "I salute the soldiers' selfless sacrifice and share sorrow with the families who lost their loved ones," he said. He hoped for the speedy recovery of the injured. PTI AB INDIND