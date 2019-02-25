scorecardresearch
Former Bihar CM Manjhi falls ill during function

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Feb 24 (PTI) Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi Sunday suddenly fell ill during a function here Sunday, doctors said.Manjhi, who was attending 'Mata Sabri Jayanti' function, fell ill on the stage following which he was taken to his guest house, where doctors treated him, attending Dr Rajesh Kumar said.Kumar said Manjhi suffered loose motions and his blood pressure shot up and is under treatment. PTI COR PVR KJKJ

