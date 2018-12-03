Former BJP youth wing leader shot dead in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Dec 3 (PTI) Three bike-borne assailants shot dead a former district vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in the early hours Monday in Ghaziabad's Loni, police said. Bhagat singh Khari (30) was shot at when he was on his way to collect milk from cattle owners in Chirori town for selling at his shop, they said. Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Agarwal said Khari left his home as usual but three bike-borne youths accosted him and opened fire at him barely 200 metres away from his residence. He was immediately rushed to Mohan Nagar hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.According to the post-mortem report, the attackers pumped nine bullets into Khari. The deceased's father, Omkar Khari, who retired as a sub-inspector from the CBI three years ago, said his family does not have any kind of enmity or dispute with anyone. Three teams of police have been deputed to crack the murder case, the SSP added The traders of Chirori town downed their shutters to protest the shooting.Locals blocked the road to express their anguish over the killing. PTI CORR CK