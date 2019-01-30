Former BSP chief Sachan joins Congress

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Former Bahujan Samaj Party president K K Sachan, who has also been an MLA from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, said he has joined the Congress along with his supporters Wednesday.Sachan announced that he was "happy" with the manner in which the Congress was aggressively playing its role as an opposition party by highlighting issues concerning the public.Sachan is a professor in the Kashi University in Allahabad and was keen to join the party.He said he had joined the BSP in 1998. Prior to this, he had worked with the Bharatiya Kisan Union under Mahinder Singh Tikait.Sachan said he has also been the former president of the BSP when the party was in power in Uttar Pradesh and held several key positions in the party.The Congress has done some good work and its results have come out in the three states. The party has also given a lot of relief to farmers by waiving their loans, he said."Congress party is working for the betterment of the poor sand their welfare. Congress is such a party with an ideology that is working good for the betterment of the poor in the country. Keeping in view the Congress party's policies, I appreciated Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leadership. "During my meeting with Gandhi, he told me that he will fix a date of his joining and I received a message only yesterday that I should join the party," he told reporters during his joining.He, however, refrained from answering any queries on why he quit the BSP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. PTI SKC KJ