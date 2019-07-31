Former Cong councillor joins AAP

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Former Congress councillor Taj Mohammad on Wednesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here in the presence of senior party leader Gopal Rai.Mohammad was elected as councillor twice from Nehru Vihar ward in Delhi's Mustafabad assembly segment. He was also a member of the Haj Committee of India.Mohammad said he was impressed by the AAP's work and wanted to join the movement to contribute towards the development of Delhi. PTI UZM UZM DIVDIV