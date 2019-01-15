Former Cong MLA Joginder Singh Panjgrain joins SAD

Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) Former Congress MLA Joginder Singh Panjgrain joined the SAD here on Tuesday along with his supporters.Welcoming Panjgrain's move, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh said the party would be further strengthened in Faridkot with him coming into the fold."Panjgrain joining the SAD is a setback to the Congress," Badal said.A two-time Congress MLA, from Panjgrain (reserve) seat in 2007 and Jaitu (reserve) seat in 2012, Joginder Singh Panjgrain had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Faridkot on a Congress ticket.He lost the 2017 Assembly polls from Bhadaur seat. Panjgarin had also been the district president of Congress in Faridkot.After joining the SAD, Panjgrain accused the Congress of sidelining him after the 2017 Punjab polls.Alleging that the Congress had become a party of "sycophants" he claimed that some leaders had "hijacked" the party and they were "not tolerating" poor people in the party. PTI CHS NSDNSD