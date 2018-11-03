scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Former Congress leader Raman Nair appointed BJP state vice-president

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 3 (PTI) Former Congress leader G Raman Nair, who was recently suspended from the party, has been appointed as the state vice-president of the BJP. Nair, who was an executive committee member of the Congress party, was suspended after he inaugurated a BJP protest against allowing women of menstruating age to enter the Sabarimala temple. Nair, who is also a former Travancore Devaswom Board president, along with a group of prominent personalities including former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair, had on October 27 joined the BJP in the presence of party president Amit Shah. PTI RRT SMNSMN

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos