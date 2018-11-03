Former Congress leader Raman Nair appointed BJP state vice-president

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 3 (PTI) Former Congress leader G Raman Nair, who was recently suspended from the party, has been appointed as the state vice-president of the BJP. Nair, who was an executive committee member of the Congress party, was suspended after he inaugurated a BJP protest against allowing women of menstruating age to enter the Sabarimala temple. Nair, who is also a former Travancore Devaswom Board president, along with a group of prominent personalities including former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair, had on October 27 joined the BJP in the presence of party president Amit Shah. PTI RRT SMNSMN