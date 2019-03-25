Former Delhi Police commissioner moves SC against HC order to lodge FIR against him

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Former Delhi Police commissioner Neeraj Kumar on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order asking the police to register an FIR against him and others for allegedly fabricating documents in a nearly two-decade old case.A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta said that the matter will be listed for hearing on March 29.The counsel appearing for Kumar mentioned the matter before the bench for urgent listing saying that high court had ordered forthwith registration of the FIR and conclusion of investigation within two months."The matter will be taken up on Friday," the bench said.On March 13, a division bench of the high court dismissed the appeals against the June 26, 2006 order of a single judge bench which had directed the police to lodge an FIR against Kumar and then CBI officer Vinod Kumar Pandey."On June 26, 2006, the writ Court had directed for registration of FIR and proceed with the investigation immediately and conclude it within two months. This order has not been given effect to till now. Accordingly, we direct for registration of the FIR forthwith and conclude the investigation within a period of two months as directed by the writ court," the division bench had said in its order.The case pertains to the period when Kumar was posted as a joint director in the CBI and relates to alleged fabrication of documents of a case. PTI MNL ABA SJK SA