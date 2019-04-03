Former Diageo executive Nick Blazquez joins Allied Blenders & Distillers board

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Liquor baron Kishore Chhabria-owned Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD) Wednesday said it has appointed former Diageo executive Nick Blazquez on its board. Blazquez, who has also worked as the president - Diageo Africa, India, Asia Pac and Duty Free, is joining on ABD's board as an independent member, with effect from April 1. According to the company, which has plans to recapitalise the business, foray further into merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities and aggressively grow core business, Blazquez induction into the board will provide operational and strategic guidance to the management of ABD. ABD Chairman and Promoter Kishore Chhabria said, "We appreciate his consent to serve as an independent director and look forward to benefitting from his business acumen and counsel." Blazquez has been on the Board of Diageo Group companies like United Spirits India, East African Breweries Ltd, Guinness Nigeria PLC, and MEY ICKI Turkey, among others. He was also a member of Diageo's executive committee from 2008. ABD is the country's third-largest liquor maker with around 10.5 per cent market share and has brands as Officer's Choice, Class 21. PTI KRH HRS