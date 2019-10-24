scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Former DU professor SAR Geelani who was arrested in Parliament attack case dies

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Former Delhi University professor S A R Geelani, who was arrested and later acquitted by the Supreme Court in connection with the Parliament attack case, died here on Thursday following a cardiac arrest, his family said."He passed away on Thursday evening due to cardiac arrest," a family member confirmed.Geelani, who used to teach Arabic language at Delhi University's Zakir Hussain College, is survived by his wife and two daughters. PTI GJS GJS ABHABH

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos