Former DU professor SAR Geelani who was arrested in Parliament attack case dies

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Former Delhi University professor S A R Geelani, who was arrested and later acquitted by the Supreme Court in connection with the Parliament attack case, died here on Thursday following a cardiac arrest, his family said."He passed away on Thursday evening due to cardiac arrest," a family member confirmed.Geelani, who used to teach Arabic language at Delhi University's Zakir Hussain College, is survived by his wife and two daughters. PTI GJS GJS ABHABH