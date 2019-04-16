Former FCL Head of All Cargo Logistics Joins FreightBro as COO

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHENNAI, April 16, 2019/PRNewswire/ --In a recent move to strengthen their management team, FreightBro appointed the Head of South Region, All Cargo Logistics, Kathiresan Eswaramurthy as Chief Operating Officer. In his previous role, Kathiresan headed the Corporate FCL Division for South region at All Cargo Logistics. Having worked as Regional Head for companies like Damco, Toll Global Forwarding, and DHL for 20+ years, Kathir joins team FreightBro at the time where automation and digitization are set to change industry dynamics. On the appointment, Kathir said, "I am delighted to be a part of the FreightBro family. With FreighBro's platform, our key focus is to bridge the gap in the current forwarding ecosystem, right from quotation to delivery. Customer centricity, operational excellence and Simplification are the core elements we have built our platform on and we are confident that our customers can embrace the Digital Future."FreightBro is a Chennai-based freight technology start-up aiming to revolutionize the trillion dollar forwarding industry by digitizing the manual processes in shipping. FreightBro is one of the fastest growing freight tech companies in India and is considered to be the Shopify of Logistics.Mohammed Zakkiria A, Co-Founder, FreightBro said: "Kathir is a proven industry leader. His vast knowledge and experience in ocean freight operations can help us strengthen FreightBro's global container volume and also build niche offerings for small and medium-sized forwarders on retail logistics and supply chain solutions."In his new role at FreightBro, Kathir will head the operations while continuing to provide advisory support as the company scales up. For more information, please visit https://freightbro.com/ PWRPWR