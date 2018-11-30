Former gram pradhan found murdered in UP village

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) A former gram pradhan of Pelkha village in Shamli district was found dead in his field, police said Friday.The body of Yogender (55) with his throat slit was found on Thursday evening, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Kumar said.The victim had gone to the field for some work Thursday, he said.A search operation was launched after he did not return home till late, Kumar said, adding that the body was found in the field at night.A case was registered at the Ghari pukhta police station in this connection, police said.The body was sent for postmortem and a probe launched, they said. PTI CORR MAZ IJT