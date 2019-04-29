Former Haryana Chief Secy S C Chaudhary joins Congress

Chandigarh, Apr 29 (PTI) Former Haryana Chief Secretary S C Chaudhary on Monday joined the Congress, the party said in a release here. He joined the party in Rohtak in the presence of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the release said. Speaking on the occasion, Hooda said Chaudhary's long administrative experience will benefit the party. Chaudhary, a 1977 batch IAS officer, retired as Chief Secretary, Haryana in April 2014. Hooda said Chaudhary was known as "a very competent, honest, able and upright officer". The previous Hooda-led Congress government in Haryana had appointed Chaudhary as Chief Commissioner of the Haryana Right to Service commission in May 2014 and he remained in the post for almost five years. All 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana go to polls in the sixth phase on May 12. PTI SUN CK